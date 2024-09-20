Tirupati Laddus row: Jagan Reddy to write to PM Modi, CJI; seek action against Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud against incumbent CM Chandrababu Naidu's allegation of animal fat being used in preparation of Laddus at Tirupati temple during the YSRCP leader's regime. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so,” ANI quoted Reddy as saying.



Naidu had alleged that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous government.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets--'Tirupati Prasadam' instead of 'Ghee' at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.



“We received the lab reports of ghee used in making Tirupati Laddus. Both reports categorically said that a particular fat based on its S value is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat, it is not ghee. It is a mix of vegetable oils, and shockingly, beef fat and pig fat,” TDP leader Sribharat Mathukumilli was quoted by ANI as saying.



Jagan alleges ‘diversion politics’

Rejecting Naidu's allegation, Jagan Mohan Reddy had said,"This is diversion politics. On the one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's 100 days rule. They are demanding what happened to their "Super Six" (poll promises). Under these circumstances, in order to divert the public attention, this concocted story."

Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, in a social media post, said he was deeply disturbed by the alleged findings of animal fat mixed in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food), and called for the creation of a national-level body to look into the issues about temples.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)



