Tirupati laddus row: What is 'beef tallow'? What Chandrababu Naidu's TDP claimed

A massive row erupted in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday after the ruling Telugu Desam Party claimed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" (relating to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used for the preparation of the laddus (sweets) at Tirupati temple. The Tirupati laddu is made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that there was a usage of “animal fat” instead of ghee in the laddus offered at Tirupati shrine during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At a press conference, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed the purported lab report, which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow" in the given ghee sample.

“The lab reports of the samples certify that beef tallow, animal fat – lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee supplied to Tirumala, and the S value is only 19.7,” he said.

However, neither the Andhra Pradesh government nor the TTD officially confirmed the lab report. On its part, the YSRCP accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

What is beef tallow?

The primary controversy revolves around the purported use of beef tallow, a substance made from rendered fat extracted from beef cuts like a rump roast, ribs, and steaks.

Tallow can also be produced by heating and melting the fat skimmed from meat, turning it into a liquid that hardens into a flexible, butter-like consistency when cooled to room temperature.

What has YSRCP said

On its party , the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has denied the allegations and accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, who had also served as chairman of TTD for four years, said that Naidu’s allegations had undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

"It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used," Reddy was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asserting that he is a Hindu who worships Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Reddy challenged the Andhra CM to come and swear before the deity whether his allegations were true or false.