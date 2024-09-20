All about Tirupati temple laddus, cost, significance and latest controversy

The Tirupati temple laddu made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is staple for devotees who visit the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh. However, recently it has been in the news for all wrong reasons. The Tirupati laddu is made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple(Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams/X)

The laddu which is offered as ‘prasad’ (offering) at the Hindu temple has received negative attention due to reports of ‘animal fat’ being detected among its ingredients.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the previous YSRCP government had desecrated Tirumala, the abode of world-renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, but noted the sanitisation process has already begun.

Also Read: Tirupati laddus contain ‘beef tallow’: TDP shows ‘lab report’ after Andhra Pradesh CM's claim; YSRCP reacts | 10 updates

Here is all you need to know about the Tirupati laddu.

Significance

The Tirupati laddu or Srivari laddu can be traced back to the 1920s, an official from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) told The Times of India. The TTD has a geographical indication tag granted to it, which forbids anyone else from selling the sweetmeat and grants them patent rights on it.

Also Read: N Chandrababu Naidu claims Jagan Mohan government used animal fat in Tirupati laddu

The laddu is also important as it is an offering specific to the temple of Lord Venkateswara, who in Hindu mythology, is a form of Lord Vishnu who helps humanity overcome the dark ages.

Cost

The laddus are now available on the temple premises as well as outside of them at specific counters. They usually last up to 15 days in their packaging.

Also Read: TDP claims ‘beef tallow’ in Tirupati laddus, shows 'lab report' from Gujarat

According to Tirupati Balaji Travels, laddus come in three sizes - the small, medium and large, which weigh 40, 175 and 750 grams respectively.

The small laddus are the ones handed out in the Venkateswara temple and are free of charge for all devotees. The medium ones cost ₹50 per laddu and the large ones cost ₹200 per laddu.

Controversy

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claimed that a report by a laboratory in Gujarat had found “beef tallow” and “lard” and fish oil in the ingredients of the Tirupati laddu.

The report has caused outrage for upsetting Hindu sentiments, as many consider consumption of beef and other meats as well to be against their religious beliefs.

The issue has also led to a political blame game between the TDP and the YSR, as the TDP has alleged that the earlier YSR government had started this practice.