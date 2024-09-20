Tirupati laddus contain ‘beef tallow’: TDP shows ‘lab report’ after Andhra Pradesh CM's claim; YSRCP reacts | 10 updates

A massive political row erupted in Andhra Pradesh after chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in Tirupati temple laddus during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu(PTI)

Amid the controversy, the ruling Telugu Desam Party on Thursday claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy at a press conference displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of “beef tallow” in the given ghee sample, news agency PTI reported.

On Wednesday, N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that there was a usage of “animal fat” instead of ghee in the laddus offered at Tirupati shrine.

10 updates on Tirupati laddus row:

While the YSRCP accused Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains and the TDP circulated the lab report to back the claim. During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, Naidu claimed that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus. TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. The purported lab report also claimed the presence of "lard" (relating to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16. However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, PTI reported. The laboratory--CALF (Centre for Analysis and learning in Livestock & Food) is a multidisciplinary analytical laboratory at NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) based in Gujarat's Anand. On Thursday, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government had desecrated Tirumala, but noted the sanitisation process has already begun. Reacting to the development, Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh noted that the lab reports clearly established that beef fat, fish oil and lard were used to make laddus. TDP ally Bharatiya Janata Party also demanded legal action. Speaking with ANI, president of the BJP OBC Morcha K Laxman said the feeling of Hindu community has been hurt. BJP MLA in Telangana, Raja Singh, said the alleged use of “beef fat and fish oil” in making the sacred laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress rule is a direct assault on our rich cultural and religious heritage which cannot and should not be tolerated. Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, who served as chairman of TTD for four years, noted that Naidu’s allegations had undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees. “It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used,” PTI quoted Reddy as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)