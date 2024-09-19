TDP claims ‘beef tallow’ in Tirupati laddus, shows 'lab report' from Gujarat

The ruling Telugu Desam Party on Thursday claimed that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" (relating to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used for the preparation of the world-renowned Tirupati laddu. The report cited by Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu indicated that the ghee contained traces of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard, the latter being a semi-solid white fat derived from pig fatty tissue.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed the purported lab report at a press conference. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024, and the lab report was dated July 16.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that there was a usage of ‘animal fat’ instead of ghee in the laddus offered as ‘prasad’ at Tirupati's shrine of Lord Venkateswara during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader cited a report from the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) at the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat, alleging the presence of animal fat in the ghee used to make the renowned Tirupati laddus during the YSRCP administration. It report indicated that the ghee contained traces of fish oil, beef tallow, and lard, the latter being a semi-solid white fat derived from pig fatty tissue.

“The lab reports of the samples certify that beef tallow, animal fat – lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee supplied to Tirumala, and the S value is only 19.7,” TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI. He also shared a copy of the lab report.

On Thursday, the Karnataka Milk Federation said the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has not purchased ghee from them in the past four years, according to News18. The board clarified that since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, came into power in Andhra Pradesh, it has been supplying Nandhini Ghee.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to earth to help humanity overcome the challenges of the Kali Yuga. Consequently, the temple is known as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the deity is called Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Political row over ‘animal fat’ in Tirupati laddu

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the previous YSRCP government had even compromised the Sri Venkateswara temple by using substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip of his father, CM Naidu, addressing the issue on X, saying, “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the Y. S. Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.”

State Congress chief Y S Sharmila, sister of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has called for a CBI investigation to verify Naidu's allegations. She criticised the CM and YSRCP for engaging in “heinous politics” over the preparation of Tirupati laddus.

Earlier, senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of making allegations about the quality of the famous Tirupati laddus to gain political advantage. Reddy, who has served twice as the chairman of TTD, the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, claimed that Naidu's accusations of animal fat in the laddus during the YSRCP administration were intended to politically target the opposition party and its leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday described Chandrababu Naidu’s accusation about the Tirupati laddu as a “serious issue” and called for strict action against those responsible.

“Everybody knows about the anti-Hindu acts and deeds of the previous YSR government in Andhra Pradesh, but nobody could have expected it to stoop to this level,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"This is a very serious issue, raised by none other than Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. Punish those who used animal fat in Tirupati laddu prasadam," he said, urging for “quick stern action against the culprits.”