N Chandrababu Naidu claims Jagan Mohan government used animal fat in Tirupati laddu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the previous YSRCP government of using animal fat in making the Tirupati laddu. The party has, however, rejected the claim. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu(PTI file photo)

The Tirupati laddu is distributed at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

During a party meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister claimed the laddu used to be made with substandard ingredients,

"Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee," he said, reported PTI.

He later said that now pure ghee is being used,

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh also slammed the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the issue.

“The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam,” he said.

Senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman, YV Subba Reddy, however, termed Chandrababu Naidu's allegation "malicious" and said that the TDP supremo would "stoop to any level for political gain".

“His comments about the Tirumala prasadam are extremely malicious. No person would speak such words or make such accusations,” said Subba Reddy in a post on X.

He said Naidu had severely damaged the sanctity of the Tirumala temple and the faith of crores of Hindus with his remarks.