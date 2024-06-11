Andhra Pradesh's NDA MLAs elect N Chandrababu Naidu as new chief minister

N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday chosen as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh by the MLAs of his Telugu Desam Party as well as legislators of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena.



“All MLAs of BJP, Janasena and TDP have given their consent for me to become Andhra Pradesh's upcoming Chief Minister of NDA government,” Naidu said.



Earlier in the morning, Naidu was unanimously elected as TDP legislative party leader, party leader K Atchen Naidu said.



This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates

