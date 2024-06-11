 Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on Wednesday - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on Wednesday

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jun 11, 2024 12:26 PM IST

The swearing-in ceremony will take place near Kesarapalli I-T Centre, close to the Vijayawada international airport in Gannavaram, at 11.27 am on Wednesday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the chief ministerial candidate in Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI Photo)
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI Photo)

Jana Sena Party chief and Pithapuram MLA K Pawan Kalyan proposed Naidu’s name at the meeting of newly-elected MLAs of the three-party alliance – TDP, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party – in Vijayawada.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

On behalf of the BJP, its state president and newly elected MP from Rajahmundry Daggubati Purandeshwari attended the meeting.

State leaders of the NDA will meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan later in the day with a letter stating the unanimous decision, following which Naidu will be invited to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place near Kesarapalli I-T Centre, close to the Vijayawada international airport in Gannavaram, at 11.27 am on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several central ministers, chief minters of various NDA-ruled states and other VIPs are expected to attend the ceremony.

NDA allies won 164 seats in the 175-member state assembly, including 135 by the TDP, 21 by the Jana Sena and eight by the BJP. The YSR Congress party, led by outgoing chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was reduced to 11 assembly seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on Wednesday
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On