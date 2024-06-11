Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on Wednesday

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the chief ministerial candidate in Andhra Pradesh. Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI Photo)

Jana Sena Party chief and Pithapuram MLA K Pawan Kalyan proposed Naidu’s name at the meeting of newly-elected MLAs of the three-party alliance – TDP, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party – in Vijayawada.

On behalf of the BJP, its state president and newly elected MP from Rajahmundry Daggubati Purandeshwari attended the meeting.

State leaders of the NDA will meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan later in the day with a letter stating the unanimous decision, following which Naidu will be invited to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place near Kesarapalli I-T Centre, close to the Vijayawada international airport in Gannavaram, at 11.27 am on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several central ministers, chief minters of various NDA-ruled states and other VIPs are expected to attend the ceremony.

NDA allies won 164 seats in the 175-member state assembly, including 135 by the TDP, 21 by the Jana Sena and eight by the BJP. The YSR Congress party, led by outgoing chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was reduced to 11 assembly seats.