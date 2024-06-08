Chandrababu Naidu likely to revive projects ‘abandoned’ by YSRCP govt

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, who has returned to power in Andhra Pradesh after a gap of five years with a massive mandate in the just concluded assembly elections, is expected to focus on revival of certain projects and schemes taken up by him during his earlier stint but were “abandoned” by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last five years, people familiar with the matter said. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addresses the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Naidu, who will be sworn in as the chief minister on June 12, declared during the electioneering that the first file he would be signing after assuming power would be on the mega recruitment of thousands of teachers through district selection committees (DSCs) and the second one would be on the abolition of the controversial Land Titling Act, 2022, brought in by the Jagan government.

However, the biggest task before him would be the revival of Amaravati capital city project that was dumped by the Jagan government. Naidu had categorically declared during the electioneering that he would make all out efforts to restore the glory of Amaravati capital city.

Soon after the election results, his son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh declared that the Amaravati project would be expedited.

“The swearing-in ceremony will take place in Amaravati, which will be an indication to the revival of the capital city project,” he said.

Within hours of the declaration of the election results, AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) authorities have started clearing bushes and restoring the road network in Amaravati, much to the delight of the farmers who gave away 34,000 acres of their lands for the capital city.

“Now that the TDP is joining the NDA government at the Centre, we are hopeful that the capital city works will pick up from now on with the financial assistance from the Centre,” said C Ganesh, a farmer from Thullur village.

However, Amaravati farmers’ joint action committee leader K Anil Kumar from Venkatayapalem village said there are still a lot of technical and legal hitches before resuming the capital city works. “But we strongly believe Naidu has the ability to overcome all the hurdles and take up the capital city works,” he said.

Another scheme introduced by the Naidu government in the past but was done away with was Anna canteens, which were providing a full meal to the poor people at a cost of ₹5. The TDP chief assured during the elections that he would revive the Anna canteens soon after coming to power. “It is also on the top of the agenda of the new chief minister,” TDP spokesperson N Vijay Kumar said.

The restoration of Information Technology hubs in Visakhapatnam and Mangalagiri, which were taken up during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019, would also be done by the Naidu government now. “The new government will go all out to restore the confidence of the investors in Andhra Pradesh and attract new investments into the state in the next one year,” he said.

The TDP chief will also revive the excise policy which was in vogue during the earlier stint of Naidu. “After the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was formed, it took over the retail liquor sale from private parties. We are going to bring back the old policy and reduce the burden on the government,” the TDP leader said.

The new TDP government to be formed in the next few days might retain the village and ward volunteers’ system introduced by the Jagan government but with certain modifications. “There is a plan to restrict the number of volunteers in each village to five and increase their remuneration from the present ₹5,000 per month to ₹10,000. They would be made to work under the gram panchayats, rather than acting independently,” the TDP leader added.