Chandrababu Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks more Centre help for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He met the prime minister along with Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and minister of state for communications and rural development Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmasani.



During the meeting, Naidu thanked PM Modi for key Union Budget announcements, including an allocation of ₹15,000 crore for new capital's development.



The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed Andhra Pradesh's financial status with the prime minister in detail and sought more central government support to tackle fiscal challenges, boost economic activity and increase the state's GDP.



Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official data, Andhra Pradesh's public debt has risen from 31.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2019-20 to 33.32 per cent in 2023-24, indicating worsening fiscal health over the last five years.

Naidu is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on his second day of the visit to the national capital.



‘My govt preparing Vision 2047 for Viksit Andhra Pradesh’: Naidu



The Andhra CM in his Independence Day address on Thursday said that like the Centre's ambitious plan of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, his government was also preparing its Vision 2047 for a developed Andhra Pradesh by 2047.



The Telugu Desam Party with 16 MPs is a key ally of the Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government. In the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, the TDP won 135 seats while Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party bagged 21 and the BJP won eight seats.



Last month, Naidu had met the prime minister in the national capital. “Today, I had a constructive meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, in Delhi to address important matters concerning the welfare and development of Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states,” Naidu had said in a post on social platform X.