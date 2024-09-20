Row erupts after TDP claims Tirupati laddu made with animal fat

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday claimed that a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory has confirmed the presence of “beef tallow”, “lard” (relating to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used for the preparation of the Tirupati laddu, a claim that triggered a massive row with the YSRCP accusing chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains. TDP leader Nara Lokesh Tirupati laddu in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. (PTI)

On Wednesday, Naidu alleged that there was a usage of “animal fat” instead of ghee in the laddus offered at Tirupati shrine during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy displayed the purported lab report at a press conference to back the claim on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

“The lab reports of the samples certify that beef tallow, animal fat – lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee supplied to Tirumala, and the S value is only 19.7,” he said.

However, there was no official confirmation on the lab report from either the Andhra Pradesh government or the TTD.

Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, who served as chairman of TTD for four years, noted that Naidu’s allegations had undermined the nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

“It is unimaginable to even say that animal fat was used in the consecrated food offered to the deity and the laddus given to devotees. There is no other heinous attempt than alleging that animal fat was being used,” said Reddy.

The Rajya Sabha member also challenged Naidu to come and swear before the deity whether his allegations were true or false.

He further said if Naidu fails to substantiate his allegations, he would take legal recourse and would move the Supreme Court.

Senior YSRCP leader and another former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy said that Naidu made sacrilegious allegations over Tirupati laddus for political mileage.

“To attack YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the previous government, Naidu made heinous allegations that animal fat was used in making the laddus. It is a deplorable experiment,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, IT minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the alleged use of animal fat in laddu. “Lord Venkateswara swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam,” he said in a post on X.

Assailing the ruling TDP and opposition YSRCP for allegedly indulging in “heinous politics” over Tirupati laddus, AP Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila called for a CBI probe to ascertain the truth.

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) termed Naidu’s accusation a “serious issue” and called for strict action against those responsible.

“Everybody knows about the anti-Hindu acts and deeds of the previous YSR government in Andhra Pradesh, but nobody could have expected it to stoop to this level,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

(With PTI inputs)