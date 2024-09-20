Rahul Gandhi reacts to alleged use of ‘animal fat’ in Tirupati Laddu: ‘This issue will…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern over reports of adulteration in the famed Tirupati laddu, a sacred offering distributed at the Sri Venkateshwara temple in Andhra Pradesh. Taking to social media, Gandhi called for a thorough investigation into the issue, stressing the need to maintain the sanctity of religious spaces. Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing. Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into."

Gandhi's comments come amid a growing national controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of the laddu, a symbolic offering at the hill shrine.

He urged authorities to act promptly, adding, "Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces."

What's the controversy over Tirupati Laddu?

The controversy erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised concerns about the quality of ingredients used in the laddu. Naidu alleged that under the previous YSRCP-led administration, there had been a failure to maintain quality standards, with reports of animal fat and other impurities found in the ghee used for preparing the laddus.

The allegations sparked outrage across the country, with devotees voicing their distress over the possible desecration of the revered offering.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the temple, said that lab tests had confirmed the presence of lard (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee supplied by a contractor. TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao said that four separate lab reports had yielded similar results, leading the board to halt supplies from the implicated contractor and begin the process of blacklisting them.

"All the four reports of samples gave similar results," said Rao during a press conference in Tirupati. “We immediately stopped receiving the supplies. Blacklisting of the contractor is underway, and penalties will be imposed. Now, the legal process will start.”

Union health minister J P Nadda requested a detailed report on the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government, while Union food minister Pralhad Joshi called for a full investigation into the allegations.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has denied any wrongdoing, with former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissing the claims as "diversion politics." He accused Naidu of using the controversy to shift public attention away from dissatisfaction with his administration.

"On the one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's 100 days' rule. They are demanding what happened to their "Super six" (poll promises). Under these circumstances, in order to divert the public attention, this concocted story," Reddy charged.

“Is it fair to play with the sentiments of crores of devotees across the world.”

Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy, one of the companies accused of supplying the adulterated ghee, defended the quality of their product, insisting that all ghee supplied to the temple had been certified by accredited labs and met the required standards.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress's media and publicity department, said, "If the claims of desecration of the Tirupati laddus are right, a full-fledged enquiry must identify the guilty. But if the claims are wrong or motivated, millions of devotees will not forgive those playing with their faith."