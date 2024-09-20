Tirupati Laddus row: Centre seeks report from Andhra govt on TDP's claims

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has sought full report on Telugu Desam Party's allegations of “beef tallow”, “lard” (relating to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee used for preparing laddus (sweets) at Tirupati temple.



“I spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now I have asked for the report and we will examine it,” Nadda said at a briefing on Friday.



On Wednesday, Naidu made an explosive allegation , claiming that the previous YSR Congress-led government used animal fat in Laddus--'Tirupati Prasadam' instead of 'Ghee' at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo)

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip of his father, CM Naidu, addressing a gathering and wrote, "The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the ysjagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam."



The Tirupati temple is devoted to Lord Venkateswara, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu who is believed to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga.



Jagan's YSR Congress hits back

Under fire YSR Congress hit back, accusing Naidu of making “sacrilegious allegations" for political mileage.

B Karunakar Reddy, who served as chairperson of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple, told a regional channel,"To attack YSRCP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the previous government (YSRCP), he (Naidu) made heinous allegations that animal fat was used in making Swamy’s (deity) laddus. It is a deplorable experiment."

