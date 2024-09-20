Tirupati laddu row: Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’

Tirupati laddu row: Pawan Kalyan, deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh called for the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ on Friday in amid a massive controversy over alleged 'animal fat' being found in the Tirupati temple laddus. Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has asked for a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ (PTI)

In a post on X, Pawan Kalyan said, “…the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharath.”

“I think we all should come together to put an end to desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in anyform,” he added.

Outrage erupted after the ruling Telugu Desam Party alleged that the Tirupati laddus, which are well known for being offered to devotees of the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, contained “beef tallow”, “pig lard” and fish oil in it as per a report from a laboratory in Gujarat.

Pawan Kalyan said he was “deeply disturbed” by these findings and stated that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board (TTD) which was constituted by the YCP government was at fault.

He also promised to ensure stringent action against those involved, including the need for discussions by policymakers, citizens, the judiciary and more about religious desecration, in the form of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level.

“This throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices,” said Kalyan.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous YSR Congress-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter. Several leaders within the TDP have termed it as an insult to the Hindu religion as consuming meat is against the religious beliefs of many people.

Supreme court lawyer, Vineet Jindal, has filed a complaint in court for the use of non-vegetarian ingredients against the home ministry, as well as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials of the TTD, and a ghee contracter.