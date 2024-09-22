Tirupati Laddus row: Andhra temples to undergo ‘cleansing soon,’ says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Saturday that a “cleansing process” will soon be initiated across all temples in the state, following allegations regarding the use of “animal fat” in Tirupati Laddus. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu

According to an India Today report, Naidu, while addressing the media at the Telugu Desam Party's Central office, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to respecting religious sentiments. He also promised to take necessary steps after consulting with religious leaders.

“A decision will be made soon after consultations with Jeer Swamy, Kanchi Swamy, and other religious leaders in response to the Tirupati Laddu controversy,” Naidu was quoted as saying.

Naidu said that the government will consult with pontiffs, sages, priests, and other leading Hinduism experts to determine the future course of action. After these consultations, the government will make its decision regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

This announcement follows allegations by him and his TDP, which claimed that during the previous YSRCP regime, ‘beef tallow, lard, and fish oil’ were allegedly used in the preparation of Tirumala Laddus, offered as ‘prasadam’ to Lord Venkateswara in the temple.

‘How is it possible to get cow ghee at ₹ 320?’: Naidu

Naidu criticised the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) over the Tirupati Laddu controversy, accusing the party of not only committing the act but also labelling it as diversional politics.

“How is it possible to get a kg of cow ghee at ₹320?” Naidu questioned, stressing the need for caution when making decisions related to the renowned sacred site of Tirumala.

Naidu highlights the unique glory of Tirupati Laddu

On Saturday, Naidu highlighted the unique glory of the Tirupati Laddu, saying that despite attempts by many to create superior prasadams (consecrated food), none have succeeded.

"In Ayodhya also they tried to replicate Tirumala laddu and workers were also taken from here but it was not possible. This matter was told to me by people from there (Ayodhya)," Naidu was quoted as saying by PTI pointing out that the Tirupati Laddu has a history spanning centuries.

The CM further pledged that the government would prioritise the sanctity of temples and safeguard devotees' sentiments.

"Every religion will have some customs and traditions and the government needs to protect them," he said, while also mentioning that several alleged incidents of temple desecration occurred during the previous YSRCP government.