Karnataka's Hakkipikki tribe members ordered to leave African country over fraudulent documents

Twenty-two members of the Hakkipikki tribal community from Channagiri taluk in Davangere, Karnataka, have been penalized and instructed to exit Gabon following recent policy changes implemented by the African nation's government. Twenty-two members of Karnataka’s Hakkipikki tribal community have been fined ₹ 55,000 each.

According to news agency ANI, over 25 members of the Hakkipikki tribal community from Channagiri taluk, Davangere, were detained in Gabon due to new government policies.

Twenty-two members of Karnataka’s Hakkipikki tribal community have been fined ₹55,000 each and ordered to leave Gabon over allegations of possessing fraudulent residency certificates.

According to Davangere District Tribal Officer Naveen Mathad, Hakkipikki community members frequently travel abroad, particularly to African nations, to trade hair oil, Ayurvedic products, and other goods. However, a recent political shift in Gabon has created difficulties for them this year, he told ANI.

Authorities are still gathering more information regarding the situation.

(With news agency ANI inputs)