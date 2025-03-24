Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka's Hakkipikki tribe members ordered to leave African country over fraudulent documents

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2025 07:53 AM IST

Over 25 members of the Hakkipikki tribal community from Channagiri taluk, Davangere, were detained in Gabon due to new government policies.

Twenty-two members of the Hakkipikki tribal community from Channagiri taluk in Davangere, Karnataka, have been penalized and instructed to exit Gabon following recent policy changes implemented by the African nation's government.

Twenty-two members of Karnataka’s Hakkipikki tribal community have been fined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000 each.
Twenty-two members of Karnataka’s Hakkipikki tribal community have been fined 55,000 each.

According to news agency ANI, over 25 members of the Hakkipikki tribal community from Channagiri taluk, Davangere, were detained in Gabon due to new government policies.

Twenty-two members of Karnataka’s Hakkipikki tribal community have been fined 55,000 each and ordered to leave Gabon over allegations of possessing fraudulent residency certificates.

(Also Read: YouTuber steps up to navigate an ambulance through Bengaluru traffic, wins internet’s praise)

According to Davangere District Tribal Officer Naveen Mathad, Hakkipikki community members frequently travel abroad, particularly to African nations, to trade hair oil, Ayurvedic products, and other goods. However, a recent political shift in Gabon has created difficulties for them this year, he told ANI.

Authorities are still gathering more information regarding the situation.

(Also Read: Bengaluru roads covered in mysterious white foam after rains, video goes viral)

(With news agency ANI inputs)

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On