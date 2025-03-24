Bengaluru auto driver threatens to slap passenger after fare dispute on ride-hailing app

A Bengaluru resident took to Reddit to share a disturbing experience involving a ride-hailing app auto driver who allegedly threatened to slap him during a fare dispute. The driver demanded ₹ 338 instead of the ₹ 256 displayed on the passenger’s phone.(Reddit)

According to the passenger, the ride was booked from his college to his home, and while the journey itself was uneventful, things took a turn upon reaching the destination.

The driver demanded ₹338 instead of the ₹256 displayed on the passenger’s phone, showing a separate image of a bill with a different fare. The passenger also noticed that the trip on his app had not yet ended.

Read full post here:

When he questioned the discrepancy and asked the driver to show the app again, the driver refused. As the passenger insisted, the driver allegedly became aggressive, threatened to slap him, and started hurling abuses, particularly for not knowing Kannada.

Feeling intimidated, the passenger ended up paying the higher amount. However, the driver reportedly ended the trip 30 minutes later, 2.4 km away from the actual drop location, raising further concerns about fare manipulation.

The passenger, now hesitant to file a complaint due to safety concerns, expressed frustration over the incident and the lack of accountability in such cases.

How did Reddit users react?

Reddit users reacted strongly to the incident, with many emphasizing safety concerns and precautions while using ride-hailing services.

One user advised passengers to avoid direct confrontation over fares, suggesting that it’s safer to pay the demanded amount and later file a complaint. “If your ride includes your home as a stop, just pay what they ask and raise a complaint—you’ll get the money back. It’s not worth the risk,” they wrote.

Another user highlighted the importance of not revealing one’s exact residence to drivers. “Never get dropped off right in front of your house. Always stop at a nearby shop, the entry gate, or any public place away from your actual location,” they cautioned.

Sharing a personal experience of harassment, one user recounted how a driver called them repeatedly from multiple numbers and even issued threats. “I made the mistake of getting dropped off at my home once. The driver called me for two days, threatening to kill me and my family,” they revealed.