Bengaluru's 'historic' Cauvery aarti at Sankey Tank generates five tonnes of waste: Report

Bengaluru’s first-ever Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank, organized by the Karnataka government on March 21, resulted in the generation of nearly five tonnes of waste. Priests perform Cauvery 'Aarati' during its inauguration, at Sadashivanagar's Sankey Tank in Bengaluru.(Savitha)

According to a report by The Hindu, the large-scale event, intended as a cultural and religious offering, left behind heaps of plastic bottles, floral decorations, food wrappers, banners, and other discarded materials.

Thanks to the swift intervention of pourakarmikas and waste collectors, the litter was efficiently cleared, preventing any long-term environmental damage, the report added.

According to BBMP officials, the civic body deployed four auto tippers to collect the waste immediately after the event. A compactor was later used to transport the accumulated garbage to the landfill in Kannur, the report further added.

The cleanup operation, which began late Friday night, stretched into the early hours of March 22, with civic workers toiling tirelessly for over four hours. The efforts continued until 3.30 am, ensuring that the area was restored to its original state by morning.

The event was spearheaded by BBMP and as part of the ceremony, priests from Varanasi will be flown in to perform the rituals. The event drew over 10,000 attendees, including families of BWSSB employees.

The event featured a series of cultural and religious elements, such as a grand procession, a puja, a lighting display, a laser show, and a live orchestra.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with several other ministers, participated in the Cauvery Aarti in Bengaluru on Friday, offering prayers to the sacred river.

On Thursday, Dy CM said that the state government would launch a month-long water conservation campaign on March 22, along with Cauvery aarti in Bengaluru.

