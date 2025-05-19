Bengaluru rains: Woman killed in wall collapse amid heavy downpour in Mahadevapura

A 35-year-old woman was killed in East Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura on Monday after a compound wall collapsed on her—an incident officials believe was triggered by the city’s intense weekend rainfall, reported Deccan Herald. A woman in Bengaluru died after a wall collapsed due to over-night rain. (Pexels)

Also Read - Bengaluru heavy rainfall: Employees demand work-from-home as civic conditions make commute a nightmare

According to the report, the victim, Shashikala, had arrived at a private firm around 7 am for her housekeeping shift when the wall, reportedly weakened by the rain, crumbled as she was sweeping the premises. A native of Yadgir district, she died on the spot.

Bengaluru was pounded by unusually heavy pre-monsoon showers over the weekend, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic jams, and flooding in several parts of the city. The Mahadevapura zone, where the tragedy occurred, recorded over 60 mm of rain in less than 48 hours.

Elsewhere in the city, rescue boats were deployed in low-lying localities like Horamavu and Vidyaranyapura, where rising floodwaters stranded residents inside their homes. Officials from the BBMP and emergency teams had to wade through waist-deep water to evacuate affected families.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) showed that Bengaluru Urban received 132 mm of rainfall, while Bengaluru North recorded 119 mm—making it one of the heaviest May spells in recent years.

The Mahadevapura police have registered a case in connection with the wall collapse and are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

Also Read - Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads, traffic police issue multiple advisories amid morning chaos

Meanwhile, the civic body staff are on the ground, pumping out water from the effected areas. As Bengaluru is likely to see downpour in the upcoming months, residents are urging the civic body to keep an eye on weak and old structures which could crumble due to rains.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress governement for Bengaluru's weak civic infrastructure.