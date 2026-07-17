Aubrie Greene cause of death: Shocking details out as ‘King of Lemonade’ CEO, 17, shot dead after high school graduation

Aubrie Greene, the Chief Executive Officer of Breezzy’s Lemonade, was tragically shot while driving a vehicle, just weeks following his high school graduation. Aubrie Greene, CEO of Breezzy’s Lemonade, was shot while driving in Richmond, Virginia, weeks after graduating high school. (Breezzys_ Lemonade)

Authorities arrived at the scene of a car accident in a residential area of Richmond, Virginia, where they discovered the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. He ultimately passed away from his injuries several days later in the hospital.

Following the shooting, Greene’s vehicle collided with the shed of a residence.

Aubrie Greene issues statement In an Instagram post, his mother Ceydria McCray said, “We never imagined Breezy not being here with us. Born Aubrie and in 17 years became a legend in our city King Breezy(CEO) Breezy we miss you so much and there’s many questions as of why.”

“But I promise you one thing we had you then and we have you now. One can not destroy the legacy you created. Life without you have all of us feeling so strange with questions. But I do know the place you’re at your dimples are still showing and the love you’re getting is beyond me. God got you kid,” she stated.

“Breezy loved what he created and hustled harder then any other I know. So this isn’t a loss, this is only the beginning of what’s next,” McCray said. “Now Breezy watch over your brothers and sisters to the top. Breezy’s Lemonade will go because our job isn’t done. Dare to be different Dream bigger than your age and keep all lanes clear to it.- Aubrie I love you so much. And I’m so proud of you.”

Following the shooting, Greene’s vehicle collided with the shed of a residence.

As of now, there have been no arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting.

Aubrie Greene's lemonade venture Greene launched his lemonade venture in June 2019 at the age of 11, aiming to assist his brother who was selling food at an event that lacked beverage options, as stated in the company’s biography.

“In Breezzy’s world my lemons are hand rolled individually to gather all its juices. I’ve taken on my challenges in life and I’m determined to prove to myself that with hard work and dedication I can put all my ideas into a vision and created greatness,” Greene wrote.

At the time of its launch, Breezzy’s Lemonade offered three distinct flavors, which grew to a total of 10 flavors by the year 2022.

The popularity of the bottled beverages surged in 2022 in the wake of the COVID pandemic, prompting Greene to develop 10 distinct flavors and to venture into herbal teas, mugs, hats, and t-shirts.

The thriving business resulted in the introduction of a lemon-headed mascot and a red mobile trailer that Greene utilized to market his products, according to the news outlet.

The young entrepreneur graduated from Huguenot High School, part of Richmond Public Schools, on May 26, with the lemonade business extending its congratulations to its CEO for this accomplishment.