EastLake Community Church tent collapse videos: Watch shocking moment from Moneta, Virginia amid multiple injuries

A tent collapse at the EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, on Friday, left multiple people injured. Moneta is a census-designated place in southern Bedford County. Aftermath of the tent collapse at EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia. (Facebook/Don Shire)

EastLake Community Church said in a statement “During our service tonight, a severe weather incident caused a failure of an outdoor tent. First responders are on site providing care to those in need. We would appreciate your prayers and your patience as we navigate this situation. We are trusting in the Lord for his care, strength, and help.”

Reacting to the news of the tent collapse Congressman Morgan Griffith of Virginia said on X “The entire Ninth District is praying for Bedford County after a tent collapse during an outdoor service at EastLake Community Church. I will continue monitoring this situation as details are made public.”

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Meanwhile, Senator Mark Peak said “I am saddened to hear of the tragedy at EastLake Community Church this evening. As details continue to emerge, please join me in praying for the church family, first responders, and everyone impacted. Our thoughts are with the entire Bedford community during this difficult time.”

While the status of those injured remains unknown for now, chilling photos and videos show the moment of the tent collapse.

EastLake Church: Visuals show moment of tent collapse Several photos and videos emerged showing the tent collapse incident and its aftermath.

One picture was shared by a news aggregator page on X, which showed emergency responders on scene. “Several people injured in structural collapse at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta, Virginia, locals say,” it noted.