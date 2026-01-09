Step inside a Harry Potter-style tent that looks small on the outside but has spacious interiors with bed and kitchen

Do you remember the magical tent (Perkins' tent) from the Harry Potter movies (Goblet of Fire and Deathly Hallows)? The one that appears to be a mundane, ordinary tent from the outside, but inside is enchanted to a surprisingly spacious setup, from the kitchen to furniture. It may seem like something straight out of our wildest dreams, but what if it could be real? Alchemy is a stay in North Carolina that has Perkin tent's like features. (Picture credit: Instagram)

Earth and Sky dwellings, a holiday rental available for booking via Airbnb, brings this dream to life. Travel vloggers Nick Kokenos and Erica Battle shared glimpses of the magical stay, located in Asheville, North Carolina, in an Instagram post uploaded on January 7.

For avid fans of the Wizarding World, this stay is perfect. Erica captioned, “This is the perfect place to live out your wizarding world dreams." The stay, as per the official website, is called Alchemy.

What does it look like from the inside?

Harry Potter fans, take note and update your bucketlist! What appears to be a seemingly unassuming, compact tent unfurls into a jaw-dropping setup inside, complete with a fun ride in (quite literally!)

The video begins with Erica ushering the viewers into the small white canvas tent, only to slide down a long, winding tube and come to a fully furnished interior. The website revealed the slide is 12 feet long.

Inside, a bed is propped against the walls, flanked by warm statement lighting (wall scones) on either side and draped with soft curtains. A pretty green couch sits by large windows that open to sprawling vistas of scenic views. And it does not stop there. A television of a modest size is also mounted inside so that you don't miss your favourite shows even while on vacation.

The marvel keeps continuing as a compact kitchen occupies one corner of the space, fully complete with green cabinets, a refrigerator, coffee maker, oven, electric cooktop, electric indoor grill, and sink, with a shimmery golden backsplash.

The space may be compact, but it is spacious in its own way, offering every other amenity.

What are people saying?



The comment section was absolutely smitten with the stay and could not stop raving over it. Viewers unanimously pointed out the Harry Potter-esque magic. One wrote, “Haha, what this is so cool. My inner child would love this.” Another added, "This makes my Harry Potter-loving heart so happy” Others were not expecting the slide, making the stay even more whimsical.