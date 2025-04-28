On Pahalgam remarks row, Robert Vadra's clarification: ‘Intensions misinterpreted’

Businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, who recently stirred controversy over his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday issued a clarification that his intentions had been "misinterpreted." Businessman Robert Vadra, in a social media post today, expressed his responsibility to set the record straight by clarifying his intentions.(PTI)

Vadra, in a social media post today, expressed his responsibility to set the record straight by clarifying his intentions and reaffirmed his unwavering support for India.

"Because my intentions have been misinterpreted, I understand it is my responsibility to clarify them. I am committed to clarifying myself with honesty, transparency, and respect. I decided to wait in silence for a few days, but this should not be construed as silence, indifference or lack of patriotism," Vadra wrote on Facebook.

Explaining the delay, Vadra said: "It was because of my deep love for my country, my deep respect for truth and my commitment to dedication that I took the time to reflect before speaking. Silence is the stage where responsibility matures, emotions calm down, and words can be chosen carefully rather than impulsively."

He once again condemned the Pahalgam attack, which took the lives of 26 innocent people, including one Nepalese national, as a "cowardly" act and called for unity in the face of such violence.

Reflecting on the wider implications of terrorism, Vadra called it an assault not only on individuals but on humanity itself. "I believe that terrorism in any form is an attack not only on individuals but on the soul of humanity. It destroys the fundamental right of every human being to live without fear."

Robert Vadra's controversial remark

On April 23, Vadra termed the Pahalgam attack "cowardly" and said that such attacks failed to serve any legitimate purpose and only deepened societal divisions.

"I condemn this incident. Such incidents do not raise any issue. It is a cowardly way to raise the issues by attacking civilians. Religion and politics should stay separated. They (terrorists) killed people after checking their IDS because they think that Muslims are being suppressed," ANI quoted Vadra as saying.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, terrorists killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, and injured several others in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The assault has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted swift diplomatic and strategic countermeasures from the Indian government.