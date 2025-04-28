India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels spreading misinformation after Pahalgam attack

India has banned 16 YouTube channels of Pakistan that were spreading communally sensitive information after the Pahalgam attack, according to government sources. The decision was made on the recommendations of the home ministry just days after 26 people were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kasmir's Pahalgam. Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack as food stall chairs lie empty in Pahalgam.(AFP)

The banned platforms include YouTube channels of prominent news outlets such as Geo News, Dawn, Raftar, Bol News, ARY News, Samaa TV, Suno News. Additionally, YouTube channels of well-known journalists, including Muneeb Farooq, Umar Cheema, Asma Shirazi, and Irshad Bhatti, have been blocked. Other banned handles include Uzair Cricket, The Pakistan Reference, Razi Naama, and Samaa Sports.

The channels had a total of 63 million subscribers.

Full list of Pakistani YouTube channels India has banned after the Pahalgam attack.

The YouTube channels in question have been spreading content deemed provocative and communally sensitive, as well as false and misleading narratives and misinformation targeting India, its Army, and security agencies, according to government sources. This action comes amid strained relations between the neighbors following the Pahalgam tragedy, where terrorists killed 26 people in a brutal attack.

Pahalgam terror attack

The terror attack occurred in Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence following the incident. The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

The Indian Army is also on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.