Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre writes to BBC India for calling Pahalgam terrorists 'militants'

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Neeraj Chauhan
Apr 28, 2025 11:16 AM IST

The Centre's action against BBC comes on a day when it banned 16 YouTube channels from Pakistan

The Narendra Modi government on Monday wrote to India head of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack as food stall chairs lie empty in Pahalgam.(AFP)
Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack as food stall chairs lie empty in Pahalgam.(AFP)

Officials told HT that a formal letter was written to the BBC on the terming terrorists as “militants”. The XP division of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) will be monitoring the reporting by BBC.

The Centre's action against BBC comes on a day when it banned 16 YouTube channels from Pakistan, including that of Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN, Irshad Bhatti, etc for spreading “communally sensitive content and misinformation against India.”

The tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all-time high since the Pahalgam attack. New Delhi suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the terror attack.

NIA probing Pahalgam terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the attack probe on Sunday, and is“checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy”.

“The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation,” the NIA said in a statement.

The eyewitnesses are also being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir.

Officials told HT that the NIA, other central agencies and J&K Police have already been recording the statements of the attack survivors in Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and other states.

The agencies officials have also interrogated dozens of overground workers (OGWs) and arrested terrorists belonging to LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other outfits who are currently lodged in prisons.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Centre writes to BBC India for calling Pahalgam terrorists 'militants'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On