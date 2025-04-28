Centre writes to BBC India for calling Pahalgam terrorists 'militants'

The Narendra Modi government on Monday wrote to India head of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over its coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Security personnel inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack as food stall chairs lie empty in Pahalgam.(AFP)

Officials told HT that a formal letter was written to the BBC on the terming terrorists as “militants”. The XP division of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) will be monitoring the reporting by BBC.

The Centre's action against BBC comes on a day when it banned 16 YouTube channels from Pakistan, including that of Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN, Irshad Bhatti, etc for spreading “communally sensitive content and misinformation against India.”

The tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all-time high since the Pahalgam attack. New Delhi suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the terror attack.

NIA probing Pahalgam terror attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the attack probe on Sunday, and is“checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy”.

“The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation,” the NIA said in a statement.

The eyewitnesses are also being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir.

Officials told HT that the NIA, other central agencies and J&K Police have already been recording the statements of the attack survivors in Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and other states.

The agencies officials have also interrogated dozens of overground workers (OGWs) and arrested terrorists belonging to LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and other outfits who are currently lodged in prisons.