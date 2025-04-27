Clear fields along border in next 48 hrs, BSF tells farmers

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday issued an urgent directive to farmers along the India-Pakistan border to complete harvesting and clear their fields within 48 hours, as tensions escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists last week. A view of the farm fields near the Attari-Wagah border crossing in Amritsar on Saturday. (REUTERS)

The heightened security measure affects thousands of farmers with agricultural land situated in the sensitive zone between the border fence and the zero line—a unique challenge for Punjab’s border communities who cultivate approximately 45,000 acres across the 530-kilometre international boundary.

Village gurdwaras across Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka districts broadcast announcements warning farmers that access gates to these forward areas would soon be closed, potentially cutting off access to their lands indefinitely if the situation deteriorates further.

“The BSF personnel have been pressurising the farmers for the last two days to finish the work in the fields and telling them that the gates will be closed as circumstances are vulnerable,” said Raghbir Singh Bhangala, a farmer from the border village of Bhangala.

“The cattle feed is essential for us and is used throughout the year. We should be allowed to work as long as peace prevails,” he added.

The directive comes at a critical agricultural juncture, with wheat harvesting already delayed in some areas due to recent rains. While most farmers have completed primary harvesting, many still need to process wheat straw for cattle fodder—a year-round necessity for border communities.

“More machines have been allowed to be carried to the fields along the border to finish the work at the earliest. The warnings being issued by the BSF have scared the farmers,” said Surjit Singh Bhoora from a border village.

“The farmers could do nothing in two days. The sword of closing the gates is hanging over us. Farmers are also scared because they don’t know how they will sow paddy in future if things turn ugly.”

In Ferozepur district, Lakhwinder Singh from village Raja Rai acknowledged the challenge: “Even though more than 80% of wheat harvesting is over, it is quite challenging to harvest and collect the ‘straw’ to be later used as cattle fodder within the stipulated time.”

BSF officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the directive is part of increased security measures following diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. The terror strike has already led to both countries downgrading diplomatic relations and closing key border crossings.

“We understand the concerns of our farmers, but national security is paramount,” a senior BSF official said. “We urge all cultivators to cooperate fully to avoid any inconvenience in the future.”

Security forces cite multiple reasons for the urgent clearance. Unharvested crops could obstruct visibility for border patrols and potentially be exploited for cover during cross-border infiltration attempts. By ensuring these areas are cleared, the BSF aims to strengthen surveillance capabilities along the sensitive frontier.

The increased vigilance comes amid reports that Pakistan has bolstered its ranger deployments along the international border in the Jammu region, with additional forces positioned opposite Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts.

“Farmers are the worst sufferers of the tension between both the countries. Their livelihood depends on the situation along the border,” noted Surjit Singh Bhoora. “If we face any problem, we will approach senior officials of the BSF.”

Some farmers have suggested the administration provide additional harvesting equipment to help meet the tight deadline. “The administration must come forward and facilitate the farmers with maximum reapers to collect straw at the earliest,” suggested Lakhwinder Singh.

After the videos of the announcement were uploaded on social media and telecast by some TV channels, Amritsar deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney stated that no such announcement was made on behalf of the BSF.

The DC said she has spoken to BSF officials. “The administration urges citizens to disregard such baseless rumours and verify information through official channels. Citizens are advised to clarify any such news with local authorities, such as patwaris, tehsildars, or district administration officers”, she added.