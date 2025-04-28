Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US to India, Pakistan amid Pahalgam attack tension: ‘Work towards a responsible solution’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2025 10:48 AM IST

The US State Department spokesperson also said Washington "stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam

The United States on Monday said that it was in touch with both India and Pakistan, and urged them to work towards a “responsible solution” amid tensions between the two neighbours following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Donald Trump reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying that it was a "bad one"(AFP)
Donald Trump reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying that it was a "bad one"(AFP)

"This is an evolving situation and we are monitoring developments closely. We have been in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan at multiple levels," a US State Department spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

ALSO READ: India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels spreading misinformation after Pahalgam attack

"The United States encourages all parties to work together towards a responsible resolution," the spokesperson added.

The US State Department spokesperson also said Washington "stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," reiterating comments similar to recent ones made by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Pahalgam terror attack updates

Recently, Trump reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, saying,"I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack)."

ALSO READ: Pakistan violates ceasefire for 4th day, Indian troops give 'effective and swift' response

India-Pakistan border tensions

The border tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the April 22 terror attack. Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, resorting to unprovoked firing in Poonch and Kupwara districts.

Pakistani Army fired at different Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night, as well as on the intervening nights of April 25-26 and April 26-27, each time meeting with an appropriate response.

New Delhi has announced a raft of retaliatory steps, including the cancellation of visas and suspension of the 1960s Indus Water Treaty, and Islamabad also taking measures that included putting the 1972 Shimla Agreement in abeyance and closing the Pakistani airspace.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / US to India, Pakistan amid Pahalgam attack tension: ‘Work towards a responsible solution’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On