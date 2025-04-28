US to India, Pakistan amid Pahalgam attack tension: ‘Work towards a responsible solution’

The United States on Monday said that it was in touch with both India and Pakistan, and urged them to work towards a “responsible solution” amid tensions between the two neighbours following the Pahalgam terror attack. Donald Trump reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, saying that it was a "bad one"(AFP)

"This is an evolving situation and we are monitoring developments closely. We have been in touch with the governments of India and Pakistan at multiple levels," a US State Department spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"The United States encourages all parties to work together towards a responsible resolution," the spokesperson added.

The US State Department spokesperson also said Washington "stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," reiterating comments similar to recent ones made by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Pahalgam terror attack updates

Recently, Trump reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, saying,"I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack)."

India-Pakistan border tensions

The border tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the April 22 terror attack. Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, resorting to unprovoked firing in Poonch and Kupwara districts.

Pakistani Army fired at different Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night, as well as on the intervening nights of April 25-26 and April 26-27, each time meeting with an appropriate response.

New Delhi has announced a raft of retaliatory steps, including the cancellation of visas and suspension of the 1960s Indus Water Treaty, and Islamabad also taking measures that included putting the 1972 Shimla Agreement in abeyance and closing the Pakistani airspace.