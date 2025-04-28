What happens to Pakistanis who haven't left India after the deadline?

The deadline for Pakistani nationals with short-term visas to leave India has passed, and the consequences of overstaying their visas despite the government's orders are clear: defaulters may face arrest, prosecution, fines, or potential imprisonment. The deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC visas was April 27.(PTI)

Any Pakistani, who fails to leave India as per the deadlines set by the government, will be arrested, prosecuted and may face a jail term of up to three years or a fine of a maximum ₹3 lakh or both, as per the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025.

The Act which came into effect on April 4 outlines punishment for those overstaying their visas, violating visa conditions, or trespassing in restricted areas.

Last week, the Indian government announced that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES), and any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

The visa cancellations came as part of stringent measures following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

The deadline for exiting India for those holding SAARC visas was April 27. For those carrying medical visas, the deadline is April 29.

The 12 categories of visas whose holders had to leave India by Sunday are -- visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim and group pilgrim.

Who can face a fine or prison time?

As per the Act, violators are defined as those who "remain in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued or stay without a valid passport or other travel documents."

Furthermore, anyone who contravenes any provisions of the Act or acts in violation of valid visa conditions may face the aforementioned penalties.

According to the act, whosoever contravenes any other provisions of this Act, other than sections 17 and 19, or of any rule or order made thereunder or any direction or instruction given in pursuance of this Act or such order or direction or instruction for which, no specific punishment is provided under this Act, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both.

Over 500 Pakistanis left India since the Centre's warning

A total of 537 Pakistani nationals have left India through the Attari border over the past three days after the deadline for short-term visa holders ended on Sunday, according to an official.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Pal, a protocol officer at the Attari Border, stated that 850 Indian Nationals have returned to India in the past three days. He added that on Sunday alone, 237 Pakistani nationals returned to their country, while 116 Indian nationals came back

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly civilians, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pakistan.

India has so far announced a slew of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari.

