Asaduddin Owaisi's reminder to Bilawal Bhutto after ‘blood in river’ remark: ‘Whose mother….’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his "blood would flow in rivers" remark after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday.(ANI)

Owasi reminded Bilawal Bhutto that his mother, Benazir Bhutto, was killed by home-grown terrorists.

“See, he is new in politics. He has to think about who killed his mother. She died because of terrorism. If he can't understand that, then how can we make him? The one whose mother was killed by homegrown terrorism, he has to understand,” Owaisi said.

Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

India was granted exclusive rights to the water of the eastern rivers -- the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to an average annual flow of about 33 million acre-feet (MAF) under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank. The same treaty gave the right to the water of the western rivers -- the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- with an average annual flow of around 135 MAF, to Pakistan.

With the treaty now put in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, the government is looking at ways to utilise the water of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Bilawal Bhutto's remarks

Addressing a gathering on Friday, the Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto had said that India has blamed Islamabad for the Pahalgam tragedy "to hide its weaknesses and fool its people". He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has made false allegations" and took note of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

"I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and the Indus will remain ours, whether water flows in this Indus or their blood," Zardari stated.

The statement has incited strong reactions from various politicians in India from all sides of the political spectrum.