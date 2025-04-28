'Pak using Cong leaders' comments, do Rahul, Kharge not have any control': BJP

In a sharp attack at Congress amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that comments made by some Congress leaders are being used by Pakistan to defame India. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo)

While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge about whether they have any control over such leaders.

Prasad's comments come after Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah's remarks on the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, erupted controversy.

Apart from Siddaramaiah, Prasad also named Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister R B Timmapur and Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, for their controversial comments on the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or both of them made pro forma comments while letting others the freedom to speak as they wished," Prasad said.

On Saturday, Siddharamaiah said that there was no need for war while responding to a question about India’s reaction to the terror attack in Pahalgam. "Peace should prevail across the country. The Centre must strengthen security to protect the people," he had said.

Following these remarks, the BJP pointed to Pakistan media reports calling Siddaramaiah ‘Pakistan Ratna’. The Karnataka chief minister then issued a clarification, saying that war should always be the last resort, and it should only be explored when all other means to defeat the enemy have failed.

“War should always be a nation's last resort — never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war,” he wrote in a post on social media platform X.

