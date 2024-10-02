'World on brink of World War 3': Trump's dire warning amid Iran-Israel conflict

Former US president Donald Trump said that the recent escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict was a sign that the world is heading towards World War 3. He attacked President Joe Biden for not doing enough to control the tensions in the Middle East. Donald Trump said that Iran was in check till he was the US President.(Getty Images via AFP)

"The world is on fire and spiralling out of control. We have no leadership, no one running the country. We have a non-existent president in Joe Biden, and a completely absent Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is too busy fundraising in San Francisco," Trump said moments after Iran fired over 200 missiles at Israel.

"No one is in charge and it is not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on," Trump added.

The 78-year-old said that when he was US president, Iran was in check as they were "starved for cash.

"When I was president, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they have been exporting terror all over," he said.

"Under 'President Trump,' we had no war in the Middle East, no war in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, no inflation, no Afghanistan catastrophe. Instead, we had peace. Now, war or the threat of war is raging everywhere and the two incompetents running this country are leading us to the brink of World War III. You would not trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the free world," he added.

Iran's Missile Salvo

The Republican leader's dire warning came after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel as retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Air raid sirens rang across all Israeli cities as hundreds of missiles flew over their skies.

While most of the missiles were destroyed before reaching their target by Israel's air defence system, some did impact and cause minimal damage.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets fired by Iran.(Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran, which he said “made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it.” An Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel retaliated against Iran's territory.

India's Advisory To Citizens

In the wake of the escalating tensions between the two nations, India on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. In an advisory, the government also urged the Indian nationals living in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.