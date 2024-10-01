Why did Iran rain down missiles on Israel?

Iran in a televised statement on Tuesday said it fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel. The attack comes days after the Israeli military eliminated several top commanders of the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in airstrikes.



According to an AP report, Iran referred to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard's General Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike last week in Beirut. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AFP)

It also mentioned Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader in Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran in a suspected Israeli attack in July. It warned this attack represented only a “first wave,” without elaborating.



“After a period of restraint, Iran has targeted the heart of the occupied territories with tens of missiles following the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh ... the intensification of the Zionist regime's attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and (of) Guards Commander Abbas Nilforoushan,” the Iran Revolutionary Guards said in the statement.



A senior Iranian official told Reuters the missile attacks were ordered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has remained in a secure location since Israeli airstrikes on Beirut killed Nasrallah last week.

Israel warns Iran of “consequences”

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari,"We are on heightened alert on defense and offensive, we will protect the citizens of Israel. This [missile] fire will have consequences. We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose."



On Monday, Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned Iran amid the IDF carrying out precise strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut. “There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach," he had said.



According to an AP report, a series of explosions were heard in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem. It was not immediately known if they were interceptions or incoming missiles landing. The explosions near Jerusalem were so loud that windows shook.