Who were the 7 high-ranking Hezbollah officials killed over the past week?

In just over a week, intensified Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed seven senior commanders and officials from Hezbollah, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The strikes have escalated the conflict, drawing the Middle East into a larger war. An Israeli member of the military adjusts an Israeli flag as armoured vehicles are arranged in formation, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in northern Israel, September 30, 2024. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

7 key figures of Hezbollah killed recently

Hassan Nasrallah

The group's leader since 1992, Nasrallah led Hezbollah through wars with Israel and played a pivotal role in regional conflicts, including the Syrian civil war.

Under his leadership, Hezbollah expanded its influence across the Middle East, supporting Iran-backed armed groups. He was a highly divisive figure in Lebanon.

Nabil Kaouk

Killed in a recent airstrike, Kaouk was Hezbollah’s deputy head of the central council and a former military commander in south Lebanon. He was a long-time member of the group, joining in the 1980s.

Ibrahim Akil

A top commander and head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, Akil had been involved in major operations, including the 1983 bombing of the US embassy in Beirut. He was also on the US wanted list.

Ahmad Wehbe

A key figure in the Radwan forces, Wehbe was killed alongside Akil in Beirut. He played a crucial role in building Hezbollah's military capabilities.

Ali Karaki

A leader of Hezbollah's southern front, Karaki was instrumental in its current conflict with Israel.

Mohammad Surour

Head of Hezbollah’s drone unit, Surour led the group’s use of drones in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Ibrahim Kobeissi

A missile unit commander, Kobeissi was responsible for planning the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli soldiers in 2000.

Who remains in Hezbollah's leadership?

Naim Kassem

Following the death of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's second-in-command, Naim Kassem, is now the highest-ranking leader. Kassem, deputy leader since 1991, is a founding member and has taken over key responsibilities.

Hashim Safieddine

Head of Hezbollah’s central council and Nasrallah’s cousin, Hashim Safieddine is seen as the likely successor. Safieddine has close ties to Iran, and his son is married to the daughter of the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Top commanders Talal Hamieh and Abu Ali Reda are still alive but are now key targets of Israeli strikes.

(Inputs from AP)