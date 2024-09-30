'Justice for...': US clarifies stance on Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah killing

In what marks a significant development in Middle Eastern geopolitics amid Israel's military operation against Hamas and Hezbollah, the United States characterized former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's killing in an Israeli strike as "a measure of justice for its many victims." Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike.(AP File)

US President Joe Biden called the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah by Israel "justice", a sentiment supported by Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians," President Biden said in an official statement on the Israeli airstrikes.

Kamala Harris called Nasrallah “a terrorist with American blood on his hands” adding that his leadership destabilised the Middle East and led to the killing of countless innocent.

This comes amid reports that the Biden administration wasn't informed about the attacks in Beirut that dismantled Hezbollah forces that controlled a better part of Lebanon for decades. However, the US has not been deterred from its ironclad support of Israel in the war against Hamas.

Why US is against Hezbollah: A Brief History

Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group backed by Iran, emerged during Lebanon’s civil war, which broke out in 1975. Since its inception, Hezbollah has acted actively against US-promoted forces. This offensive was followed by a series of deadly attacks on the US, marking a pivotal shift in relations between the United States and Hezbollah.

The tensions escalated in April 1983 when Hezbollah planned a targeted bombing at the US Embassy in Beirut killing dozens, including eight CIA employees.

Another attack of a similar nature killed over 200 and injured 60 military personnel, mostly US Marines in October 1983.

In 1985, a Trans World Airlines flight was hijacked by an alleged Hezbollah member who fatally shot a US Navy diver. The U.S. designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 1997.

Israel used US-made 900 kg bombs in Hassan Nasrallah's killing

The Israeli airstrike that led to Nasrallah's death reportedly utilized American-made ammunitions, specifically 2,000-pound (900-kg) Mark 84 series bombs, commonly referred to as bunker-busters, news agency Reuters reported quoting a US Senator.

According to Mark Kelly, chair of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee, 2,000-lb (900-kg) Mark 84 series bombs, popularly known as bunker-busters, pounded Hezbollah headquarters last week.

Israel eliminates key Hezbollah commanders

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) intensified its strikes on Lebanon recently, killing at least seven Hezbollah commanders in a week.

A day after Nasrallah died in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, the Iran-backed militant group also confirmed the killing of Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council. The group also said that another senior commander, Ali Karaki, died in the attack.