Israel used US-made 900 kg bombs in Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's killing

The bombs used by Israel in the airstrike carried out in Beirut that killed top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah were American-made guided weapons, reported Reuters, citing a US senator. A person holds a poster of Lebanon's Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut(REUTERS)

According to Mark Kelly, chair of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee, 2,000-lb (900-kg) Mark 84 series bombs, popularly known as bunker-busters, pounded Hezbollah headquarters last week.

“We see more use of guided munitions, JDAMs, and we continue to provide those weapons…That 2,000-pound bomb that was used, that's a Mark 84 series bomb, to take out Nasrallah,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

JDAMs convert a standard unguided bomb using fins and a GPS guidance system into a guided weapon.

The US, a long-time ally of Israel, has been its biggest arms supplier - especially since the Israel-Hamas war began after the Palestinian militant group stormed into Israel on October 7, killing thousands of people.

However, according to the White House, Israel had not warned them of the airstrike that killed Nasrallah in Beirut, and US President Joe Biden only found out about it once Israeli planes were already in the air, reported The Guardian.

Israel kills 7 Hezbollah commanders in a week

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) intensified its strikes on Lebanon recently, and killing at least seven Hezbollah commanders in a week's time. A day after Nasrallah's death in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, the Iran-backed militant group also confirmed the killing of Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council. The group also said that another senior commander, Ali Karaki, died in the attack.

Other Hezbollah commanders who died in the attacks are - Ibrahim Akil, Ahmad Wehbe, Mohammad Surour, and Ibrahim Kobeissi.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its bombardment of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday, killing over 100 people in a day. According to Lebanon's health ministry, 105 people were killed and 359 wounded in the attack.