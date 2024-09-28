Lebanese news anchor breaks down on air announcing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death | VIDEO

A news anchor from Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen television broke down in tears while delivering the news of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s death on Saturday, a moment that quickly went viral. The Lebanese militant group confirmed the death of its longtime leader, whose killing could dramatically reshape conflicts across the Middle East.

The emotional broadcast followed confirmation from Hezbollah that Nasrallah, 64, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The anchor, visibly struggling to compose herself, was delivering the announcement live when she became overwhelmed with emotion, her voice cracking as she spoke of Nasrallah's demise. Al-Mayadeen is widely regarded as a pro-Hezbollah outlet.

Nasrallah had led Hezbollah since the early 1990s, transforming the group into a formidable political and military force. He was a close ally of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Hezbollah has long been a key component of Tehran's network of proxy forces in the Middle East, often referred to as the "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States.

"Nasrallah was one of the greatest enemies of the State of Israel of all time... his elimination makes the world a safer place," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement on Saturday.

Also Read | Israel takes on Iran by neutralising Hassan Nasrallah

Iran vows retaliation

Iran, meanwhile, said the latest assaults on Hezbollah won’t be unanswered, but it hasn’t stated if it will come to the aid of its ally by attacking Israel. Iran directly assaulted Israel in April, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, almost all of which were intercepted.

Nasrallah's death comes as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have escalated dramatically since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by the United States and several other Western countries, has vowed to continue its fight against Israel despite Nasrallah’s death. In a statement, the group vowed to maintain its resistance.