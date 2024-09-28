Lebanon crisis live updates: Deaths mount as Israel bombs Beirut buildings after ‘targeting’ Hezbollah leader
Lebanon crisis live updates: The Israeli military launched deadly attacks in the densely populated Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut on Friday, aiming to target Hezbollah's headquarters and weapons depots. One of the key targets of the attack was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel has claimed as dead, though no confirmation has been received from the Hezbollah....Read More
Israeli military, on Saturday, also stated that they had killed a commander of Hezbollah's missile unit Muhammad Ali Ismail and his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli offensive against the Hezbollah has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon in the past week, including both civilians and Hezbollah operatives.
According to Reuters, witnesses heard more than 20 separate airstrikes being conducted before dawn on Saturday in Beirut.
Air strikes conducted by Israel in Beirut on Friday, allegedly meant to target Hezbollah operatives, have killed six people and wounded 91, according to provisional data given by Lebanon's health ministry on Saturday.
Seven buildings were also demolished in the strikes, where Israeli forces claim weapons were being stored. Hezbollah has denied that they had established a weapons depot in Beirut.
They have claimed that their next strikes will be in the Tyre region of south Lebanon on Saturday, reported news agency AFP.
In their statement the military said that they were striking “terror targets” belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned Israel's air strikes on the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday. He described the attacks as a "flagrant war crime" that have exposed the true nature of Israel's terrorism.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to cut short his visit to the United States to return home as strikes intensify and the US distances itself from Israel's offensive.
While addressing the United Nations, Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s strikes would continue and they would “continue degrading Hezbollah”.
Iran's foreign minister also denounced the USA for its “complicity” in Israel's war crimes. The USA has been a key supporter of Israel in its conflict with Gaza and has also asked for a ceasefire.
Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets and missiles on Friday aimed at Tel Aviv however, according to AFP, Israel's air defence systems have ensured the damage has been minimal.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Canada booking seats on commercial flights to evacuate citizens from Lebanon
Lebanon crisis live updates: The Canadian government has been booking seats on commercial flights to ensure that its citizens leave Lebanon after Israeli airstrikes rocked the capital Beirut.
The foreign ministry has urged citizens to take the first flight they can find and flee as the Israeli offensive against Lebanon shows no sign of letting up.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Lebanon witnesses deadliest violence since 1975-90 civil war
Lebanon crisis live updates: The massive air strikes launched by Israel in Lebanon have been the deadliest violence the nation has experienced since the 1975-90 civil war.
In the past week itself 720 people have died due to Israeli air raids and several more have been injured. Buildings have been levelled and mass displacement has been caused as Israel continues its offensive against the Hezbollah.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Thousands of people in Iran, Yemen protest against Israeli strikes
Lebanon crisis live updates: Tens of thousands of people in Sanaa in Yemen, Tehran and other cities in Iran, against the “bloodbath” which ensued in Lebanon after the Israeli military launched multiple air strikes on Friday.
Protestors chanted "Israel is destroyed. Lebanon is victorious," while holding up portraits of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as well as Palestinian and Hezbollah flags.
Demonstrators also burned Israeli and US flags.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Shocking video reveals Tel Aviv clubbers dancing to bombings
Lebanon crisis live updates: In a shocking video uploaded to social media, people in Tel Aviv were seen dancing to a song which had the lyrics - "we'll strike you inshallah" as airstrikes on Beirut commenced tonight.
The bombardment of southern Lebanon has killed more than 700 people in the last week.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Israel confirms ‘elimination’ of commander and deputy of Hezbollah’s missile unit
Lebanon crisis live updates: Israeli defence forces confirmed the “elimination” of commander of Hezbollah's missile unit, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy Hussein Ahmad Ismail in an air strike in southern Lebanon.
In a post on X announcing the deaths, the defence forces said, “Ali Ismail was responsible for directing numerous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel, including the firing of rockets toward Israeli territory and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile toward central Israel on Wednesday.”
Israeli military has also wiped out Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, head of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets force, as well as other senior commanders of this unit.
Lebanon crisis live updates: More than 20 separate air raids in Beirut on Saturday morning
Lebanon crisis live updates: After a series of deadly attacks on Friday, the Israeli military has continued to launch air strikes, with more than 20 raids in Beirut recorded early on Saturday morning, reported news agency Reuters.
Around 6 people are dead and 91 have been injured in Friday's attacks, with the Lebanese health ministry still counting the total casualties in the densely populated Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, where several buildings were demolished.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Israel warns of striking ‘terror targets’ in Tyre next
Lebanon crisis live updates: Israeli military has issued a statement where it provides a warning that it will be striking “terror targets” in the Tyre region of South Lebanon, after heavily attacking Beirut over the last two days.
They stated that they were targeting Hezbollah operatives in the region.
Almost 700 people have died in Lebanon due to Israeli air strikes which are likely to continue as the military focuses on wiping out alleged Hezbollah operatives and their weapons depots.