Lebanon crisis live updates: Deaths mount as Israel bombs Beirut buildings after ‘targeting’ Hezbollah leader

Lebanon crisis live updates: The Israeli military launched deadly attacks in the densely populated Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut on Friday, aiming to target Hezbollah's headquarters and weapons depots. One of the key targets of the attack was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel has claimed as dead, though no confirmation has been received from the Hezbollah....Read More

Israeli military, on Saturday, also stated that they had killed a commander of Hezbollah's missile unit Muhammad Ali Ismail and his deputy Hossein Ahmed Ismail in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli offensive against the Hezbollah has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon in the past week, including both civilians and Hezbollah operatives.

According to Reuters, witnesses heard more than 20 separate airstrikes being conducted before dawn on Saturday in Beirut.

Air strikes conducted by Israel in Beirut on Friday, allegedly meant to target Hezbollah operatives, have killed six people and wounded 91, according to provisional data given by Lebanon's health ministry on Saturday.

Seven buildings were also demolished in the strikes, where Israeli forces claim weapons were being stored. Hezbollah has denied that they had established a weapons depot in Beirut.

They have claimed that their next strikes will be in the Tyre region of south Lebanon on Saturday, reported news agency AFP.

In their statement the military said that they were striking “terror targets” belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned Israel's air strikes on the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday. He described the attacks as a "flagrant war crime" that have exposed the true nature of Israel's terrorism.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to cut short his visit to the United States to return home as strikes intensify and the US distances itself from Israel's offensive.

While addressing the United Nations, Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s strikes would continue and they would “continue degrading Hezbollah”.

Iran's foreign minister also denounced the USA for its “complicity” in Israel's war crimes. The USA has been a key supporter of Israel in its conflict with Gaza and has also asked for a ceasefire.

Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets and missiles on Friday aimed at Tel Aviv however, according to AFP, Israel's air defence systems have ensured the damage has been minimal.