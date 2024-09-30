Iran spy helped Israel find, kill Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah hiding 60-feet underground

Israel's airstrike in Beirut that destroyed an underground bunker where Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was hiding has brought to spotlight the country's intelligence agencies and their widespread network. More details about the attack have now emerged, with a report claiming that Israel got the terrorist's location following a tip-off from an Iranian spy. A man walks on rubble at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs.(AP)

The undercover agent informed Israeli officials about Nasrallah's presence at Hezbollah's underground headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to a report in French newspaper Le Parisien. The intelligence revealed that Nasrallah was attending a meeting with senior members of the militant group at a complex comprising six buildings located in Dahieh, a densely populated area known for its support of Hezbollah.

File photo of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.(AP)

The tip-off was reportedly received by Israeli officials on Saturday afternoon, just hours before the airstrike occurred. At approximately 1.30 PM IST (11 am Lebanon time), Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on social media platform X that Nasrallah had been killed, declaring that he would "no longer be able to terrorize the world."

Road Ahead For Hezbollah

The airstrike marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has long posed a security threat to the region.

Reports have also shown how Israel planned a series of strikes to eliminate top Hezbollah leaders and create a leadership vacuum in the Iran-backed group.

Lebanon's most powerful military and political force now finds itself trying to recuperate from severe blows, having lost key members who have been part of Hezbollah since its establishment in the early 1980s.

Tension In Middle East

Israel's strikes intensified after Hezbollah started supporting Hamas which carried out the unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians. Hamas also took over 250 civilians hostage, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,595 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The UN has described the statistics as reliable.