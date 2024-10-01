Lebanon war live updates: Israel launches ground operation against Hezbollah
Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: The Israel Defence Forces on Monday night (local time) launched “targeted ground raids” aimed at what it believes are Hezbollah targets across several villages of southern Lebanon despite growing international calls for a de-escalation. Ground attacks were backed by airstrikes and artillery launches in places close to Israel's northern border....Read More
Israel informed the United States on its plans for a ground operation despite opposition from President Joe Biden who said “we should have a ceasefire now”. Joe Biden also said he spoke to both sides and supports “collective bargaining effort” to establish peace.
An US official who wished to remain anonymous said the White House cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against a larger and longer-term ground operation that could risk a direct confrontation with Iran.
Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, issued an indirect warning to Tehran saying “no place” in the Middle East is beyond Israel's reach. He also appealed to the Iranian people saying Israel wants to live in peace with Iran as he accused the Ayatollah's of ‘funding’ wards across the region to ‘destroy’ Israel.
Iran foreign ministry on Monday said Israel's "crimes" will not go unpunished and it will respond at a time and place of its own choosing. Tehran said it does not want a full-scale war but is not afraid of it.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah's deputy chief Naim Kassem vowed to continue fighting Israel and said the group is prepared to face a long war despite losing a string of top commanders to Israel's strikes. Kassem also said their fighters would defend Lebanon in case of a ground invasion by Israel.
Lebanon crisis live updates: Canada urges G7 to pressure Israel to accept ceasefire
Lebanon crisis live updates: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said it is crucial for the G7 to crank up pressure on Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the escalation of violence before West Asia is pulled into a wider war.
“Listen, I have no love for Nasrallah,” she said, calling him the former head of a terrorist group that has killed many people in Israel, Lebanon, and beyond. “But at the same time, I’m really concerned about how this can escalate at a time when we were asking for a cease-fire,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg.