Lebanon war live updates: Israel launches ground operation against Hezbollah

Lebanon war live updates: Mourners gather by ambulances transporting the bodies of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, during the funeral at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024.

Israel-Hezbollah war live updates: The Israel Defence Forces on Monday night (local time) launched “targeted ground raids” aimed at what it believes are Hezbollah targets across several villages of southern Lebanon despite growing international calls for a de-escalation. Ground attacks were backed by airstrikes and artillery launches in places close to Israel's northern border....Read More

Israel informed the United States on its plans for a ground operation despite opposition from President Joe Biden who said “we should have a ceasefire now”. Joe Biden also said he spoke to both sides and supports “collective bargaining effort” to establish peace.

An US official who wished to remain anonymous said the White House cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against a larger and longer-term ground operation that could risk a direct confrontation with Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, issued an indirect warning to Tehran saying “no place” in the Middle East is beyond Israel's reach. He also appealed to the Iranian people saying Israel wants to live in peace with Iran as he accused the Ayatollah's of ‘funding’ wards across the region to ‘destroy’ Israel.

Iran foreign ministry on Monday said Israel's "crimes" will not go unpunished and it will respond at a time and place of its own choosing. Tehran said it does not want a full-scale war but is not afraid of it.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's deputy chief Naim Kassem vowed to continue fighting Israel and said the group is prepared to face a long war despite losing a string of top commanders to Israel's strikes. Kassem also said their fighters would defend Lebanon in case of a ground invasion by Israel.