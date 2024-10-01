Israel says hit by Iran missiles, asks citizens to stay in bomb shelters

Israel on Tuesday said that Iran had fired missiles on it, further escalating the Middle East conflict.



Alarms sounded across Israel and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley after Israelis rushed to bomb shelters. Reporters on state television lay flat on the ground during live broadcasts, Reuters reported.



ALSO READ: Videos show hundreds of missiles over Israel cities as Iran sounds war bugle



“A short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. You are asked to remain vigilant and follow the Home Front Command's instructions precisely,” Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. People take shelter during an air raid siren, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in central Israel October 1.(Reuters)

“In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent messages to mobile phones in certain areas with life-saving instructions, directing people to enter protected spaces. You must reach the safest protected space in your vicinity. Upon hearing a siren, immediately enter a protected space and remain there until further instructions are given,” the spokesperson added.



Iran-Israel conflict LIVE updates



Hagari said that the country's air defence system is “fully operational”, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary.



“However, the defense is not hermetic, and therefore it is essential to follow the Home Front Command's instructions. You may hear explosions, which could be the result of interceptions or impacts,” the IDF spokesperson added.

US warned Israel of Iranian attack

According to an AP report, a senior White House official warned of “severe consequences” should Iran launch a ballistic missile against Israel.



U.S. ships and aircraft are positioned in the region to assist Israel in the event of an attack from Iran, the official added.



In April this year, Iran carried out a direct attack on Israel but few of its projectiles had hit the targets. Several of them were shot down by a US-led coalition, while others apparently failed at launch or crashed in flight.



On Monday, Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a warning to Iran, had said,"There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach."



The firing of missiles came after Israel said its troops had launched ground raids into Lebanon, though it described the forays as limited.



(With agency inputs)