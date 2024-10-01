Videos show hundreds of missiles over Israel cities as Iran sounds war bugle

Red alerts and air raid sirens are sounding in several cities in Israel as Iran has launched a massive missile attack. Israeli defence forces (IDF) urged residents to not step outside and remain close to bomb shelters. The attack comes less than a day after Israel launched a ground assault inside Lebanon to "destroy" Hezbollah, a group that is backed by Iran. Rockets fly in the sky, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, as seen from Tel Aviv, Israel, October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Ammar Awad(REUTERS)

Videos on social media showed missiles flying over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem skies, and some of them even managed to get past Israel's nearly impenetrable Iron Dome air defence system.

According to Reuters and AFP journalists, explosions could be heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley as Israelis rushed to bomb shelters. Reporters on state television lay flat on the ground during live broadcasts.

Reuters journalists saw missiles intercepted in the airspace of neighbouring Jordan. Israeli media reports said as many as 300 missiles had been launched.

Israel Air Defence Kicks In

Israel military though claimed that they are intercepting all the threats and citizens do not need to worry.

"A short time ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. You are asked to remain vigilant and follow the Home Front Command's instructions precisely. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent messages to mobile phones in certain areas with life-saving instructions, directing people to enter protected spaces. You must reach the safest protected space in your vicinity. Upon hearing a siren, immediately enter a protected space and remain there until further instructions are given," IDF said in a statement.

"The air defense system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment. However, the defense is not hermetic, and therefore it is essential to follow the Home Front Command's instructions. You may hear explosions, which could be the result of interceptions or impacts," it added.

Earlier today, Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire pounded southern Lebanese villages where people were ordered to evacuate, and Hezbollah terrorists responded by firing a barrage of rockets into Israel. There was no immediate word on casualties as fighting intensified and concerns of a wider regional war grew.