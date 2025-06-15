Nuclear project site, fuel depots targeted as Israel, Iran conflict heats up | Top Updates
On Sunday, Israel’s military targeted Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran.
In a fresh wave of missile attacks, Iran on Saturday night launched another offensive against Israel, followed by Tel Aviv's counterstrikes on two of Tehran's fuel depots and other targets.
On Sunday, Israel’s military targeted Iran’s defence ministry headquarters in Tehran, saying the targeted sites were associated with Iran’s nuclear program.
"The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research) nuclear project, and additional targets," the Israeli ministry said in a statement as per AFP.
Iran Israel conflict live updates: Missile barrage triggers sirens, explosions in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv
In the last 48 hours, tensions between Israel and Iran have erupted into a new wave of military confrontation with the launch of Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion', which began with a major aerial offensive targeting key Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, including facilities in Tehran.
Also Read | Russia's Putin makes birthday call to Donald Trump, both agree ‘Israel-Iran war should end’
The strikes reportedly killed several top Iranian generals, including the military intelligence chief. Israel framed the operation as a direct response to ongoing threats from Iran and its allied groups in the region.
Israel-Iran conflict: Here are the top 10 updates
- Israel, early on Sunday, targeted Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran. It alleged the sites were “related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project.”
- Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel's energy infrastructure and facilities for fighter jet fuel production
- The attack was a response after Iran launched a fresh attack of drones and missiles against Israel.
- Iranian military authorities stated, as per Reuters, that this was the launch of Operation “Honest Promise 3”.
- Iran said the Shahran oil depot in Tehran was targeted in an Israeli attack, but that the situation was under control, and that a fire had erupted after an Israeli attack on an oil refinery near the capital.
- Early Sunday morning, air raid sirens blared across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Several missiles were seen streaking through the sky over Tel Aviv, while interceptor rockets were launched from the ground. Explosions echoed in both cities.
- Tehran called off nuclear talks that Washington had said were the only way to halt Israel's bombing, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.
- Jordan announced the closure of its airspace late Saturday for a second time since the start of the most intense direct confrontation between arch-foes Israel and Iran.
- A sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, planned for this weekend, has been cancelled, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Iran and Israel traded massive strikes in their fiercest confrontation yet.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, in his statement to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, confirmed that Israel's airstrikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear site caused internal radiological and chemical contamination. However, radiation levels outside the site remain normal, posing no threat to the public or the environment.
- Israel’s ambulance service said three women were killed and 10 other people injured in an earlier missile strike near a house in northern Israel on Saturday.
- Iran said 78 people were killed on the first day of Israel's campaign, and scores more on the second, including 60 when a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran, where 29 of the dead were children.