Nuclear project site, fuel depots targeted as Israel, Iran conflict heats up | Top Updates

In a fresh wave of missile attacks, Iran on Saturday night launched another offensive against Israel, followed by Tel Aviv's counterstrikes on two of Tehran's fuel depots and other targets. A missile fired from Iran is intercepted by Israel's air defence system over Tel Aviv.(AP)

On Sunday, Israel’s military targeted Iran’s defence ministry headquarters in Tehran, saying the targeted sites were associated with Iran’s nuclear program.

"The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research) nuclear project, and additional targets," the Israeli ministry said in a statement as per AFP.

Iran Israel conflict live updates: Missile barrage triggers sirens, explosions in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

In the last 48 hours, tensions between Israel and Iran have erupted into a new wave of military confrontation with the launch of Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion', which began with a major aerial offensive targeting key Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, including facilities in Tehran.

Also Read | Russia's Putin makes birthday call to Donald Trump, both agree ‘Israel-Iran war should end’

The strikes reportedly killed several top Iranian generals, including the military intelligence chief. Israel framed the operation as a direct response to ongoing threats from Iran and its allied groups in the region.

Israel-Iran conflict: Here are the top 10 updates