Russia's Putin makes birthday call to Donald Trump, both agree ‘Israel-Iran war should end’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in a phone call that the conflict between Iran and Israel "should end." US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation between Israel and Iran(AFP)

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump said, “President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length.”

He added, “Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides. The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”

Also Read: Donald Trump reacts to Minnesota shootings: 'This horrific violence will not be tolerated'

A sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States planned for this weekend has been cancelled, mediator Oman said Saturday, as Iran and Israel traded strikes.

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump also agreed the mounting conflict between Iran and Israel should be resolved by “diplomacy and dialogue”.

Israel-Iran conflict

Israeli airstrikes under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ shook Iran and killed several top military officials, including the chief of its Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami and chief of staff of the armed forces, Gen Mohammad Bagheri.

Also Read: Donald Trump calls Israel’s strike on Iran ‘excellent,’ warns of ‘more to come’

The high-stakes escalation between Israel and Iran marks one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the Middle East region in years.

Israel justified its attack on Iran, saying it had intel which suggested that Iran's nuclear programme had almost reached ‘point of no return’.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the strikes on Iran, had said that the targeted military operation aimed “to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.”

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Friday vowed to "act forcefully" and launched several strike targeting Tel Aviv as well.