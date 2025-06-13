Donald Trump calls Israel’s strike on Iran ‘excellent,’ warns of ‘more to come’

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Israel's attack on Iran has been "excellent" and warned there was much more to come. US President Donald Trump.(Bloomberg)

"I think it's been excellent," Trump told ABC News. "We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more."

On a question of whether the United States participated in the attack in any way, Trump said: "I don't want to comment on that." Follow LIVE updates here.

Israel on Friday morning launched a wave of strikes at about 100 targets in Iran, including its nuclear facilities and military command centres under ‘Operation Rising Lion’. Several top leaders of Iran's military and scientists were also killed in the attack.

Justifying the move, Israel said that it had intel indicating that Iran's nuclear programme had almost reached the ‘point of no return’.

Debris and rubble are pictured at the scene of a building that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran on June 13, 2025.(AFP)

On the other hand, Iran has called Israeli strikes a “declaration of war” with its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning Israel that it faces a "bitter and painful" fate.

Trump urges Iran to 'make a deal

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump suggested that Iran had brought the attack on itself by resisting US demands in talks to restrict its nuclear programme.

It also urged Tehran to make a deal, warning that the next “already planned attacks” would be even more brutal.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” he added.