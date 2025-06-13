Why Israel attacked Iran's military facilities: 'Point of no return’

Residents of Tehran were jolted awake by loud explosions as Israel launched a major offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. State television reports claim that Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Mohammad Bagheri, was among those killed in the strikes, which impacted several cities In an X post by the Israel Defense forces they stated that Iran is “producing thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium.(AFP)

An Israeli military official confirmed that the assault involved “dozens” of strikes, including a key facility in Natanz, central Iran. He also warned that Iran possessed enough enriched material to produce up to 15 nuclear bombs within days.

Concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme

These attacks have come amid concerns about Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme. On Thursday, for the first time in 20 years, the Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran's nuclear programme has been a matter of concern for several Western countries. The massive level at which nuclear enrichment is conducted is much above the level required for civilian purposes and hence a cause for concern. Iran also recently announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more advanced ones.

Israel says Iran reached ‘point of no return’

For years now, Israel has warned Iran that it will not allow it to build a nuclear weapon, something Tehran insists it doesn’t want, even though the officials there have repeatedly warned it could. Following the strikes on Friday, the Israeli military said that they were forced to carry out strikes based on intelligence information, which proved that Iran was "approaching the point of no return" in the development of a nuclear weapon. In an X post by the Israel Defence Forces, they stated that Iran is “producing thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium, alongside decentralised and fortified enrichment compounds, in underground, fortified sites.”

Due to this, it is said the regime is closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon. They said that in order to defend the civilians of Israel, the IDF is left with no choice.



(With inputs from agencies)