Israel attacks Iran live updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guard chief killed in Israeli strikes, says local media
Israel attacks Iran live updates: People in Iran's capital Tehran woke up to loud explosions as the Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear and military sites under ‘Operation Rising Lion’. The attack comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran over the latter's progressing work on its nuclear program. ...Read More
Following the strikes, Israel is anticipating a retaliation from Iran and said it was declaring a state of emergency, Reuters reported.
Israel's defence minister Israel Katz said in a statement after the strikes, “Following the preemptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country's strikes on Iran are aimed at hurting its nuclear infrastructure, its ballistic missile factories and many of its military capabilities.
"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," he said.
"Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime's attack on the IRGC headquarters," reported a news agency Tasnim.
The strikes come after the United States made it clear that they do not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon under any circumstances and also started withdrawing their personnel from the Middle-East.
According to an Israeli PM Netanyahu, “In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs.”
Israel-Iran conflict: Key updates
- “We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.
- Both Iran and Israel have closed their airspace following the strikes.
- While it wasn't immediately clear what had been hit, smoke was seen rising from Chitgar, a neighborhood in western Tehran, reported AP.
- "This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us," said Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a recorded video message.
Israel attacks Iran live updates: Benchmark Brent crude prices spike over 8%
Benchmark Brent crude oil prices have spiked by more than 8% over the Israel's strikes on Iran, which have targeted the country’s nuclear program and raised the potential for an all-war war, reported AP.
Israel attacks Iran live updates: Indian Embassy in Iran issues advisory following Israeli strikes
Indian Embassy in Iran has issued advisory for Indians to “remain vigilant” and “avoid all unnecessary movements” following Israel's strikes on Iran.
“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the Embassy said in a post on X.
Israel attacks Iran live updates: Netanyahu's message for people of Iran - 'I believe the day of your liberation is near'
During an address after Israel conducted ‘Operation Rising Lion’, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu shared his message for the people of Iran and said that their fight is not with them but with Iran's dictatorial regime,
“Our fight is not with you, our fight is with the brutal dictatorship that has oppressed you for 46 years. I believe the day of your liberation is near and when that happens, the great friendship between our two ancient people will flourish once again,” said Netanyahu.
Israel attacks Iran live updates: ‘In defending ourselves, we also defend our Arab neighbours,’ says Netanyahu
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that in defending itself, Israel has also defended its Arab neighbours and put forth Lebanon and Syria as examples.
“In defending ourselves, we also defend others. We defend our Arab neighbours. They too have suffered from Iran's campaign of chaos and carnage. Our actions against Iran's proxy Hezbollah led to the establishment of a new government in Lebanon and the collapse of Assad's murderous regime in Syria. The people of those two countries now have a chance for a different future, a better future” said Netanyahu.
Israel attacks Iran live updates: Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard head feared dead, says country's state television
According to Iranian state television, the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is feared dead after an Israeli attack.
The report offered few other details about what happened to Gen. Hossein Salami of the Guard. The report on air added that one other top Guard officials, as well as two nuclear scientists were also feared dead.
State television also reported the attack set the headquarters of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard ablaze. (AP)
Israel attacks Iran live updates: ‘Jewish state refuses to be victim of nuclear holocaust,’ says Netanyahu
"Eighty years ago, the Jewish people were the victims of a holocaust perpetrated by the Nazi regime. Today, the Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear holocaust...Now as Prime Minister, I have made it clear time and again Israel will never allow those who call for our annihilation to develop the means to achieve that goal. Tonight, Israel backs those words with action. We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program, we struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponisation program, we targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz, we targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientist working on the uranium bomb, we also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile program," said Israel PM Netanyahu in a video address.
Israel attacks Iran live updates: ‘Iran has enough enriched uranium for 9 nuclear bombs,’ says Netanyahu
“In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponise this enriched uranium. And if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year, it could be within a few months…This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival,” said Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel attacks Iran live updates: Israel launches ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on Iran
After Israel's strikes on Iran, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."
Israel attacks Iran live updates: US says ‘not involved’ in Israel's attack on Iran
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.
“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House. (AP)
In anticipation of retaliation by Iran, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said in a statement, “Following the preemptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe.”
Israel attacks Iran live updates: Netanyahu says strikes aimed to hurt Iran's nuclear infrastructure
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's strikes on Iran are aimed at hurting its nuclear infrastructure, its ballistic missile factories and many of its military capabilities, reported Reuters
"This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us," he added in a recorded video message.