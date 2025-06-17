Indian students moved out of Tehran as fears of Iran-Israel war grow

Indian students in Tehran have been moved to other locations as conflict between Iran and Israel grows, government said. The foreign ministry in a statement said, “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy.” Smoke rises from the building of Iran's state-run television after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 16, 2025. (AP)

The ministry also urged other Indians in the region to move out of the city.

“Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation,” the MEA statement said.

The ministry of external affairs said that some Indian nationals have been facilitated to exit Iran via its border with Armenia.

“The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. Further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation,” it added.

Iran is currently home to over 4,000 Indian nationals, with nearly half being students. A significant number of these students hail from Jammu and Kashmir and are pursuing medical and other professional courses.

Iranian universities are a popular choice among Kashmiri students due to their affordability and cultural similarities. The students are spread across various cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom.