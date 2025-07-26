Trump's bright red sculpture emerges from NYC manhole, White House reacts as netizens hail James Colomina's creation

A bright red sculpture of US President Donald Trump surprisingly sprang up at a busy Manhattan crossroads early on July 23. It appeared as though the President's waist-up body was scaling out of a manhole in the life-size resin sculpture. Known as “Donald,” the piece was installed covertly by French artist James Colomina. Trump, dressed in a suit and tie, was depicted in the statue staring up with his lips pursed and his face serious.

Trump, dressed in a suit and tie, was depicted in the statue staring up with his lips pursed and his face serious. A small red rat caught a glimpse of the outside of the manhole cover next to the president.

Known for his controversial red sculptures erected in public areas, Colomina told USA Today, “I installed the sculpture in New York because this is where he built his image, his empire, his legend. A city he tried to conquer with golden towers and brutal slogans. I wanted this image – a red body rising from the sewers – to disturb that landscape.”

According to Colomina, the sculpture was made in roughly three weeks at his French studio. After that, he disassembled it and moved it to New York, where he put it back together.

In allusion to Trump's well-known catchphrase, “Make America Great Again,” Colomina shared a picture of the sculpture on his Instagram account on July 23 with the statement, “Make America Grime Again.”

Where was Red Trump sculpture situated?

The artwork was situated in front of The News Building at the intersection of East 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, which is situated a few hours away from Trump Tower.

“I liked the idea of creating a stark contrast between this vertical monument and the grotesque figure emerging from the sewers,” the artist said.

Reacting to the artist's post on Instagram, one user wrote: “Love this,” while another called him a “genius”.

“Super evocative,” a third person commented.

White House reacts to Red Trump sculpture

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, told USA TODAY that although many artists try to portray Trump's “powerful aura,” only few are successful.

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” stated Jackson, as per USA Today Mocking Colomina, the White House official said, “This 'artist' will have to go back to the drawing board. Or perhaps art school.”

Who is James Colomina? Here's what we know about the French artist

Street artist Colomina is recognized for his life-size, vivid red sculptures that have been erected in Paris, Barcelona, Tokyo, and many other places.

According to Colomina's artist profile on the Galeries Bartoux website, “The 'Colomina Red,' the artist’s visual signature, embodies the anger, passion, and urgency of the issues he tackles.”

Without any warning, he installs his creations right in the street, turning ordinary areas into venues for creative contemplation, as per the website.