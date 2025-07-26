Warren County emergency alert: Here's why Deerfield Township residents received ‘Secure doors and windows’ warning

Warren County residents inadvertently obtained an emergency alert on their phones Saturday afternoon, according to Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley. Warren County emergency alert: The warning did not confirm the reason for the alert's dispatch and any information pertaining to the SWAT standoff.(unsplash)

According to Riley, people within a quarter-mile radius were supposed to receive a warning from Warren County Emergency Management of a SWAT standoff in Deerfield Township. The alert was dispatched at around 12:30 p.m.

However, officials issued the “Emergency Alert” to the entire county, saying “Secure doors and windows.” The residents were also advised to “remain inside with doors secured.”

The warning did not confirm the reason for the alert's dispatch and any information pertaining to the SWAT standoff.

A few residents of nearby counties also claimed to have received the alert.

“Last message is for Deerfield Twp only, please do NOT call 911!” read a second message that Warren County EMA sent out a few minutes later.

What was the reason for SWAT standoff in Deerfield Township?

The standoff is occurring in Deerfield Township along Meadow Drive and Farmdale Way.

Officials have not yet revealed the reason for the stalemate.

SWAT teams and Warren County police are still present in the area. The public is only asked to pay attention to the notice and stay inside with their doors and windows locked if they are in the neighborhood's local proximity.

Warren Co Sherriff admits mistake

In a post on X, Warren Co Sherriff stated that there is no threat to Warren community, and called the incident “isolated”.

“We have an active incident in the Landen area of Deerfield Township, where an emergency alert inadvertently went out to unintended areas,” it stated.

Some Hamilton and Greene Counties residents also got the emergency alerts, according to a social media post from Hamilton County EMA.

On WCPO's Facebook page, a number of commenters confirmed that they also received it in Butler, Clinton, and Clermont counties.