‘If you have a clear shot, take it’: Sheriff's message as armed Idaho suspect refuses to surrender

A search is underway for a suspect after multiple firefighters were shot while responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon. Two firefighters were killed in the attack, and several civilians remain stranded on the mountain due to the ongoing threat. Smoke rises after multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, U.S. June 29, 2025. (REUTERS)

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said during a press conference that at least one active shooter is still firing at law enforcement with high-powered rifles.

“It is going to be a tough next couple of hours. I am hoping that somebody has a clear shot and they will be neutralized,” he said. “At this point, they are not showing any signs of wanting to surrender. As soon as somebody has a clear shot, I encourage them to take that shot and neutralize.”

As of late Sunday afternoon, at least two large sections of the Canfield Mountain fire remain actively burning. Fire crews are unable to fully combat the blaze until the area is secured.

Idaho Governor responds

Idaho Governor Brad Little responded to the attack on social media.

“Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs,” he wrote.

Shelter in place

Kootenai County Emergency Management has issued a shelter-in-place order for residents south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d’Alene.

A separate alert advised residents: “If you are in the are of Canfield Mountain Trailhead / Nettleton Gulch Rd. area in CDA, SHELTER IN PLACE. If you are not, AVOID THE AREA due to Law Enforcement activity.”